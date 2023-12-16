Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Two Sales Reps Docked For Stealing N3.5m From Employer In Lagos

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 16,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Two sales representatives, James Mohammed and Festus Ajakaiye, were arraigned on Friday before an Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing N3.5 million from their employer.

Mohammed, 20, and Ajakaiye, 38, are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, informed the court that the duo and others, still at large, committed the offences on November 24 at Igando, Lagos.

He said the defendants stole the sum of N3.5 million belonging to the complainant, Mrs Folake Owosho, their employer.

According to him, the defendant did not remit the said money into their employer’s account.

The prosecutor added that the offences violated sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, granted bail to the first defendant in the sum of N500,000 and the second defendant in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She subsequently adjourned the case until January 12 for mention.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
It Was Malaria– Senate Pres. Akpabio Opens Up On His Health After Reports Of Collapse
Next article
‘‘Fame is punishment’’ – Rapper Blaqbonez
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

INEC moves Kogi election materials to Abuja over attacks

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 16,2023. Materials used for the November 11 Kogi State...

U.K. Set To Deport Nigerian Students Over Poor Grades

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Kingdom (UK) plans to...

Four Nigerian Health Workers Bag Jail Term For Abusing 89-Yr-Old Patient In UK

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 16,2023. Four Nigerian health workers have been jailed in...

‘‘Fame is punishment’’ – Rapper Blaqbonez

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule, aka...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

INEC moves Kogi election materials to Abuja over attacks

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 16,2023. Materials used for the November 11 Kogi State...

U.K. Set To Deport Nigerian Students Over Poor Grades

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
December 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Kingdom (UK) plans to...

Four Nigerian Health Workers Bag Jail Term For Abusing 89-Yr-Old Patient In UK

Law and Order 0
Dec 16,2023. Four Nigerian health workers have been jailed in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com