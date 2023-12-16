Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Osun Gov Adeleke Vows All Inherited Projects In Osun Will Be Completed

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 16,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has restated that his administration was committed to completing all inherited projects from previous administrations.

Governor Adeleke made this known on Friday, at the commissioning of the Osun State Health Insurance Agency, OHIA office complex, Osun State Secretariat complex, Abere.

The governor while maintaining that there was a need to ensure that public funds were not wasted due to projects abandoned by succeeding administrations added that he has also decided that more inherited projects would be completed and put to use.

This he insisted is regardless of the differences in political affiliations.

Adeleke also revealed that the challenges confronting the health sector in the state, especially inadequate manpower, had been addressed in the 2024 budget.

“I invite our people to remember that I pledged to complete all abandoned and uncompleted projects inherited from the previous administrations. I remain committed to that obligation.

“Public funds must never be wasted due to political differences. I have completed several of such uncompleted projects. Today, we are commissioning another inherited project to house a very successful state agency, the OHIS. From this new edifice, our administration will continue its drive towards expanded health coverage and access.”

The governor promised to enhance various health initiatives of the administration further and rehabilitate more health facilities to ensure access to quality healthcare services across the state.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
World Bank To Provide $750m For Clean Energy Projects In Nigeria
Next article
Laolu Akande Laments As He Named Wike As Second Most Prominent Politician Who Has Failed
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

INEC moves Kogi election materials to Abuja over attacks

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 16,2023. Materials used for the November 11 Kogi State...

U.K. Set To Deport Nigerian Students Over Poor Grades

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Kingdom (UK) plans to...

Four Nigerian Health Workers Bag Jail Term For Abusing 89-Yr-Old Patient In UK

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 16,2023. Four Nigerian health workers have been jailed in...

‘‘Fame is punishment’’ – Rapper Blaqbonez

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule, aka...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

INEC moves Kogi election materials to Abuja over attacks

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 16,2023. Materials used for the November 11 Kogi State...

U.K. Set To Deport Nigerian Students Over Poor Grades

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
December 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Kingdom (UK) plans to...

Four Nigerian Health Workers Bag Jail Term For Abusing 89-Yr-Old Patient In UK

Law and Order 0
Dec 16,2023. Four Nigerian health workers have been jailed in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com