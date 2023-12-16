Offset celebrates 32nd birthday without Cardi B, surrounded by women

December 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Rapper Offset was in Miami to celebrate his 32nd birthday until 5am this morning, while his wife and superstar rapper, Cardi B, was at home upset over the state of their marriage.

It was gathered that Offset had not one but two birthday bashes. He and his crew were seen inside the Miami Design District hotspot ‘Coco Miami’ until 3 AM and then hightailed it to South Beach club ‘Playa’ until 5 AM.

Offset wore shades all night, looking unbothered at both of the parties as he was surrounded by women, complete with a sprinter van full of them.

Also in attendance at the party was producer Southside, Diddy’s son Justin Combs, Ari Fletcher and Miami Heat players Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Thomas Bryant.

Recall that Cardi went live on IG in an explosive rant that pretty much signaled their relationship is over. She accused her estranged hubby of playing mind games and “feeling himself” because of his new solo album which she helped him promote.(www.naija247news.com).