EntertainmentNollywood

Nigerian actor, Mr Ibu undergoes another leg amputation

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has revealed that ailing Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has undergone another leg amputation and is barely able to talk while calling for prayers and support for the veteran.

The AGN National President, Dr Emeka Rollas, disclosed this in a chat with newsmen.

He said the association was monitoring Ibu’s case, as it was also concerned about the deteriorating health of another veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor.

Muonagor has been hospitalised at the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi, Anambra State, for over two months.

According to him, the actor’s state of health is pitiable, as he is currently a shadow of his old self.

Ibu’s family last month stated that the actor underwent several surgeries, but to keep his hope of staying alive, one of his legs was amputated, adding that he would be flown abroad for further treatment soon.

Speaking with Vanguard, the AGN president gave an update, “We are resigning to fate concerning the two actors. As I speak with you, Mr Ibu hardly talks again and he has undergone another leg amputation.”

“You will shed tears if you see Amaechi Muonagor now, his legs are completely paralyzed. I’m calling on all fans and well wishers of the actor to join hands with other philanthropic Nigerians to support him in this dire time,” Rollas said.

He further disclosed that he had approved the sum of N250,000 to be sent to the ailing actor’s account from the AGN Trust Fund, acknowledging it was not enough.

Rollas, however, urged young actors to endeavour to sign up for the AGN HMO and Insurance programmes. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

