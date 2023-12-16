Media Is Wrong, There’s No Crisis In Rivers State’ — Gov. Fubara Insists

Dec 16,2023.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has assured investors that there is no crisis in the State.

This is as some members of his cabinet resigned in the last 24 hours.

Speaking at the flag off of 20,000 housing units in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State, Fubara told investors that Rivers State is very safe and secure for their investments.

“Rivers State is a haven for investment. What we are doing today is to let the world know; not what you hear on the radio or what you see on the screen of television, ‘Rivers State is not safe, there is a crisis.’

“Rivers State is safe and secure for anybody anywhere to come and invest, your investment is safe in our hands,” Fubara said on Friday.

He further assured the people of the State that his government will take care of them and defend them, adding that his administration is not interested in fighting anybody.

“For our people, I want to assure you that our governance has nothing to do with fighting anybody. Our governance is to take care of and defend our people.

“I can assure you here that this is the beginning of our service to the people of Rivers State. It is not service to big men like me but like to the low-income people,” he added.

Information Nigeria reports that the political crisis in the state which was ignited by the rift between Fubara and his predecessor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has seen the state House of Assembly divided.

Twenty-seven of the lawmakers under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), earlier in the week, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The leader of another another faction in the Assembly, Edison Ehie declared their seats vacant in the wake of the defection.

Governor Fubara also demolished the Assembly complex, saying the structure which was gutted by fire two months ago was unfit.

Moreso, Fubara presented the 2024 budget to the Ehie-led group at the Government House in Port Harcourt after a court had barred the Martins Amaewhule-led faction, who are perceived allies of Wike from using the Assembly.

The resignations from the Rivers State Executive Council continued on Friday with three more commissioners joining the trend.

They are Commissioner for Transportation, Jacobson Nbina; Commissioner for Housing, Gift Worlu; and Commissioner for Environment, Austen Ben-Chioma.

Their resignations were contained in separate letters addressed to the Governor through the Secretary to the State Government.

Both Nbina and Ben-Chioma were also commissioners during the immediate past administration of Nyesom Wike.(www.naija247news.com)