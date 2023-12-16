Menu
Laolu Akande Laments As He Named Wike As Second Most Prominent Politician Who Has Failed

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 16,2023.

Former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, expressed his disappointment regarding the actions of the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike

Akande, who was the spokesman to former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, wondered why Wike, now holding the position of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, seems unable to effectively oversee his chosen governor.

Laolu praised Wike as the second most influential politician in Nigeria presently yet expressed disappointment in the former Rivers Governor’s failure to comport himself as anticipated.

The political turmoil in Rivers State escalated this week as the State House of Assembly Complex was demolished, accompanied by the defection of 27 assembly members who were once allied with Wike to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is despite the attempt by President Bola Tinubu to facilitate peace between Wike and his godson, Governor Fubara.

“What is happening in Rivers State is very disappointing. Look, a lot of people had deep respect for the FCT Minister …you can easily see that Wike was the kind of guy that got it done and he got the reputation,” Akande said on Channels Television

“He was called Mr. Project and all that. There’s quite a bit of political regard that you’ve to give to Wike. I think in this country today, after the President, Nyesom Wike is the most prominent politician.

“So, when somebody has attained that level of political relevance, it means you have to carry yourself with a lot of grace, with a lot of measured management of the expectations around you.

“It is disappointing that the FCT Minister is not managing his own anointed governor and the responsibility is more on him than the governor. Wike is the senior partner in this matter and it is not good for him,” he added.(www.naija247news.com)

 

