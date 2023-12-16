It Was Malaria– Senate Pres. Akpabio Opens Up On His Health After Reports Of Collapse

Dec 16,2023.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has opened up about his health after he was reported to have collapsed after his birthday colloquium on Wednesday.

Reports on Thursday claimed that the former Akwa Ibom governor collapsed during the event and had to be rushed to the National Hospital.

But addressing his followers and journalists in Abuja on Friday, Akpabio said he suffered from malaria and exhaustion.

He said: “After the event, it was a show of humanity, so I went home and called my doctors, and I was told I have malaria mingled with stress, and the stress could be described in another way – exhaustion.

“So anybody could be exhausted. I don’t see any problem. Just to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is intact. We are still going on with our duty of appropriation. We’ll resume plenary on the 20th.”(www.naija247news.com)