Politics & Govt News

It Was Malaria– Senate Pres. Akpabio Opens Up On His Health After Reports Of Collapse

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 16,2023.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has opened up about his health after he was reported to have collapsed after his birthday colloquium on Wednesday.

Reports on Thursday claimed that the former Akwa Ibom governor collapsed during the event and had to be rushed to the National Hospital.

But addressing his followers and journalists in Abuja on Friday, Akpabio said he suffered from malaria and exhaustion.

He said: “After the event, it was a show of humanity, so I went home and called my doctors, and I was told I have malaria mingled with stress, and the stress could be described in another way – exhaustion.

"So anybody could be exhausted. I don't see any problem. Just to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is intact. We are still going on with our duty of appropriation. We'll resume plenary on the 20th."

 

Media Is Wrong, There’s No Crisis In Rivers State’ — Gov. Fubara Insists
Two Sales Reps Docked For Stealing N3.5m From Employer In Lagos
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

