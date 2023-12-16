Menu
Politics & Govt News

INEC moves Kogi election materials to Abuja over attacks

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 16,2023.

Materials used for the November 11 Kogi State governorship election have been moved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from its office in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, to Abuja.

INEC’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu reportedly ordered the relocation of the election materials. They were loaded in no fewer than four trucks on Friday afternoon under heavy security, as they departed for the Federal Capital Territory.

Materials moved to Abuja include election results, BVAS and other relevant sensitive documents used in the election.

Confirming the development, a source told NAIJA247NEWS

“The materials used in prosecuting the November 11 governorship election are no longer safe here (in Kogi) because of incessant attacks on INEC officials, offices and tribunal members by thugs sponsored by unknown politicians. Therefore, the commission ordered the removal of the materials to a safe place.

This is also coming after the Kogi election tribunal moved its sitting to the National Judicial Council complex in Jabi, Abuja because of the security threats in Lokoja.(www.naija247news.com)

U.K. Set To Deport Nigerian Students Over Poor Grades
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

