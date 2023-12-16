Four Nigerian Health Workers Bag Jail Term For Abusing 89-Yr-Old Patient In UK

Dec 16,2023.

Four Nigerian health workers have been jailed in Wolverhampton, U.K. after they were caught on film physically and emotionally abusing an elderly patient.

According to the police, the woman, 89, was at a Wolverhampton care home. She has vascular dementia and cannot speak.

The BBC reported that the health workers were caught on film physically and emotionally abusing an elderly patient.

The police officers also disclosed that her family had secretly installed a camera and recorded the abuse.

Ame Tunkara, Morounranti Adefila, Danny Ohen, and Bridget Aideyan were all found guilty and sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The family had noticed bruising on the woman’s arm after she had been in the home for a year while she had also become nervous and was scared to be touched, detectives added.

Eight care assistants were charged and four were found not guilty after a trial.

Tunkara, 33, of Walsall, and Adefila, 43, of Wolverhampton, were found guilty of ill-treatment and wilful neglect and sentenced on December 8 to four months in prison.

Ohen, 39, and Aideyan, 49, both from Wolverhampton, were also found guilty of the same offences and sentenced to six months and four months, respectively, on November 14.

Det Con Kathryn Sargent said: “This elderly woman sadly died in October and should not have spent any of her remaining years suffering such ill-treatment.”

David Atherton, a journalist and frequent contributor to the BBC, ITV, BBC Radio, TalkTV, and GBNews, tweeted on Friday morning: “Four Nigerian healthcare workers have been found guilty of abusing an 89-year-old woman with vascular dementia in Wolverhampton.

“Ame Tunkara, 33 & Morounranti Adefila, 43 jailed for 4 months. Last Sept Danny Ohen, 39 & Bridget Aideyan, 49, were jailed for 6 months & 4 months.(www.naija247news.com)