Actress Chizzy Alichi loses her father

December 16, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi, sobs as she loses her first love, her father, to the cold hands of death.

The actress announced his death in a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing how deeply his death has affected her.

She referred to her late father as her first love and stated that she cannot question God’s decision to take him now, but she finds comfort in knowing that she had given him everything he ever desired in life.

Chizzy Alichi penned:

“My father is gone.

Words fail me. My father, my first love. I’m broken, my whole life is turned upside down. This was not our plan. Father how can you die without carrying my children. This is too much for me but I cannot question God. I’m glad I gave you almost everything you have ever wished for when you were alive. Rest in peace father. Please come back to me as soon as possible

I don’t understand what’s going on anymore, first call in the morning and it’s the news of your death, can I ever pick any call in the morning again

Please say a prayer for me”. (www.naija247news.com).