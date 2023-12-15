Wike failed Us as a second most prominent politician – Laolu Akande

Dec 15,2023.

A former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, has expressed his disappointment at the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Akande, who was the spokesman to former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, wondered why Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, cannot manage his own anointed governor.

Laolu hailed Wike as the second most influential politician in Nigeria at the moment, but regretted that the former Rivers Governor has failed to carry himself the way expected.

Naija247News reports that the political crisis rocking Rivers State took a new turn this week with the demolition of the State House of Assembly Complex and defection of 27 members of the assembly loyal to Wike, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is despite the attempt by President Bola Tinubu to broker peace between Wike and his godson, Governor Fubara.

“What is happening in Rivers State is very disappointing. Look, a lot of people had deep respect for the FCT Minister …you can easily see that Wike was the kind of guy that got it done and he got the reputation,” Akande said on Channels Television.

He was called Mr. Project and all that. There’s quite a bit of political regard that you’ve to give to Wike. I think in this country today, after the President, Nyesom Wike is the most prominent politician.

“So, when somebody has attained that level of political relevance, it means you really have to carry yourself with a lot of grace, with a lot of measured management of the expectations around you.

“It is disappointing that the FCT Minister is not managing his own anointed governor and the responsibility is more on him than the governor. Wike is the senior partner in this matter and it is not good for him,” he added.(www.naija247news.com)