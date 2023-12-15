UN official loses two daughters in fire disaster in Zamfara

December 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A social policy specialist working with the United Nations, UN, in Sokoto State, Mr Isah Ibrahim Maru has lost two of his children to a fire disaster.

He confirmed the sad news when members of the correspondents’ chapel of Zamfara Council, NUJ, paid him a condolence visit in Maru.

According to Maru, “I woke up around 5:00 am on Wednesday (Dec. 13) only to discover over 20 missed calls from my family members

“Up till this time, nobody can tell the real cause of the fire accident, I was told by my two wives that they were woken up by an unbearable heat caused by flames.

There was no light in the area as of the time of the incident; in fact, everybody was asleep then, according to the information made available to me.

“My two little female children remained inside the burning rooms as they could not help themselves out.

“There were nine family members, comprising two wives and children in the house and seven of them were lucky to have either struggled out by themselves or helped out by rescuers.” (www.naija247news.com).