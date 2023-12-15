Troops neutralize three terrorists, rescue 6 kidnap victims in Sokoto

December 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of Operation HADAJIN DAJI have neutralized three terrorists and rescued six kidnapped victims in Sokotos State.

The Nigerian Army, in a statement on Friday, December 15, 2023, said weapons, motorcycles, and other items were recovered during the offensive clearance operation.

“In continuation with the onslaught against terrorists to ensure hitch free yuletide festivities through series of coordinated clearance and offensive operations in its areas of Responsibilities, the combined troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) have again descended on terrorists in Sokoto state,” the statement read.

“The offensive clearance operation which took place on the14th December, 2023 at Bauni village and Bauni forest in the state led to a gun duel that lasted for several hours.

“However, troops’ aggressiveness and firepower superiority forced the terrorists to abandon their hideouts and flee in disarray, leading to the rescue of 6 kidnapped victims while 3 terrorists were neutralized and 2 AK47 rifles were recovered, as well as 19 Magazines, ammunition, 2 dane guns , Motorcycles, radios (walkie talkies) and other items,” the statement read.

“All terrorist enclaves discovered and recovered Motorcycles were destroyed instantly during the operation.”. (www.naija247news.com).