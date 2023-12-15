Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Troops neutralize three terrorists, rescue 6 kidnap victims in Sokoto

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 15, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of Operation HADAJIN DAJI have neutralized three terrorists and rescued six kidnapped victims in Sokotos State.

 

The Nigerian Army, in a statement on Friday, December 15, 2023, said weapons, motorcycles, and other items were recovered during the offensive clearance operation.

 

“In continuation with the onslaught against terrorists to ensure hitch free yuletide festivities through series of coordinated clearance and offensive operations in its areas of Responsibilities, the combined troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) have again descended on terrorists in Sokoto state,” the statement read.

 

“The offensive clearance operation which took place on the14th December, 2023 at Bauni village and Bauni forest in the state led to a gun duel that lasted for several hours.

 

“However, troops’ aggressiveness and firepower superiority forced the terrorists to abandon their hideouts and flee in disarray, leading to the rescue of 6 kidnapped victims while 3 terrorists were neutralized and 2 AK47 rifles were recovered, as well as 19 Magazines, ammunition, 2 dane guns , Motorcycles, radios (walkie talkies) and other items,” the statement read.

“All terrorist enclaves discovered and recovered Motorcycles were destroyed instantly during the operation.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Cash Crunch Hits Bank ATMs as POS Operators Double Charges by 100%
Next article
NDLEA arrests drug dealer for masterminding the Killing of its officer in Sokoto
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Increases To 28.2% In November

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s inflation rate in November has...

NDLEA arrests drug dealer for masterminding the Killing of its officer in Sokoto

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Sokoto State Command of the...

Cash Crunch Hits Bank ATMs as POS Operators Double Charges by 100%

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Despite the Supreme Court's ruling affirming the legal tender...

Nigeria’s November Inflation hits 28.20%, Fueled by Surging Food Prices

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Nigeria experienced a surge in its annual inflation rate,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Increases To 28.2% In November

Food Inflation 0
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s inflation rate in November has...

NDLEA arrests drug dealer for masterminding the Killing of its officer in Sokoto

CrimeWatch 0
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Sokoto State Command of the...

Cash Crunch Hits Bank ATMs as POS Operators Double Charges by 100%

Analysis 0
Despite the Supreme Court's ruling affirming the legal tender...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com