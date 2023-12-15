Troops apprehend IPOB/ESN commander in Enugu, recover arms, ammunition

December 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of Sector 1 Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III, in conjunction with other security agencies, apprehended a commander of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The IPOB/ESN Commander, Mr Uchechukwu Akpa and three others, were apprehended on Wednesday, following a credible intelligence report.

This is contained in a statement issued by Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, acting Deputy Director, 82 Division Army Public Relations, on Thursday in Enugu..

Unuakhalu said that the IPOB/ESN commander and his men were apprehended at their hideout at Christ the King Catholic Church, Ameta, Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“The arrest was made possible during a raid on their hideout while they were holding a meeting to take over the leadership of IPOB/ESN Auto Pilot Command, Enugu State Chapter, from apprehended former Commander populaly known as “Chocho”.

“They were also planning to carry out attacks on our troops.

“During the raid, Mr Uchechukwu Akpa sustained a gunshot wound while trying to escape.

“Others arrested are Anthony Ude, Ikechukwu Ulanta and Ezennaya Udeigewere, while quantity 4 of live cartridge were recovered,” he said.

The army Spokesperson recalled that Akpa was the Second-in-Command to Chocho, a notorious IPOB/ESN criminal, who earlier escaped to Benue State due to the intensity of the operations and was recently arrested.

He noted that the arrested criminals were presently in custody for further interrogation.

In a follow up raid carried out at the early hours of today (Thursday) at another hideout in Nenwe community in Agwu LGA, the following were recovered – one AK 47 rifle, two AK 47 magazines, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO special ammunition and one pump action rifle.

“The General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, wishes to appreciate the incredible cooperation of other security agencies for the success of the operation.

“He wishes to enjoin the good people of the South-East to support and continually provide timely, reliable and credible information that will lead to the arrest of more unscrupulous elements through the Emergency Line 193. ”

“The Nigerian Army will continue to protect lives and property of the good people of the South-East as it carries out its constitutional roles within the ambit of the law. ” he added. (www.naija247news.com)