Dec 15,2023.

The Supreme Court has refused to order the release of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

The panel of justices of the court on Friday nullified the earlier order of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which ordered Kanu’s release on bail.(www.naija247news.com)