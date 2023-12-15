Stock market extends Gains, All Share Index grows by 0.22%

December 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Thursday extended the bullish trend as the All Share Index grew by 0.22% to close at 72,455.83 points from the previous close of 72,299.79 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.21% to close at N39.649 trillion from the previous close of N39.564 trillion, thereby adding N180 billion.

An aggregate of 446.6 million units of shares were traded in 6,845 deals, valued at N7.3 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 26 equities emerged as gainers against 27 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

INFINITY led other gainers with 9.83% growth to close at N2.57 from the previous close of 2.34.

JOHNHOLT, Ikeja Hotel and ETRANZACT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.73%, 9.20% and 7.69% respectively.

Percentage Losers

RTBRISCOE led other price decliners as it shed 9.84% of its share price to close at N0.55 from the previous close of N0.61.

UPDCREIT and Mutual Benefits among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.78% and 9.43% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 77 million units of its shares in 598 deals, valued at N1.76 billion.

FCMB traded about 45 million units of its shares in 227 deals, valued at N318.6 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 37 million units of its shares in 487 deals, valued at N1.38 billion.