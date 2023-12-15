Menu
Search
Subscribe
SEC Nigeria

SEC Seals Firm For Engaging In Illegal Investment

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 15, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sealed the premises of Ready Finance Investors Limited for engaging in illegal investment and other capital market activities.

A statement issued by the Commission in Abuja, said the office located at AYA Memorial Plaza, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, was shut down for offering financial investment services suggestive of a covert ponzi scheme.

The Commission said the move was part of efforts to rid the market of fraudulent capital market operators and create a veritable opportunity for legitimate businesses to thrive.

It said the company enticed clients with promises of fixed returns on investment, contingent upon the specific package to which a client subscribed.

According to the Commission, Ready Finance Investors Limited is not registered with SEC to conduct any activities in the capital market, rendering its operations and activities illegal.

The Commission advised the public against dealing with the company, saying that any person who does that was doing so at his/her own risk.

”The matter is currently under the purview of law enforcement agencies for criminal investigation and subsequent prosecution.

”Other efforts by the Commission to curb the operations of illegal capital market are the amendment of its Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) Regulation 2022.

”This is in line with the findings from the National Residual Risk Assessment (NRRA) exercise among others,” the Commission said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Passengers injured as danfo bus and GUO bus collide on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
Next article
“My heart was the most played this year” – DJ Cuppy
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Digital Finance, Future of Young Consumers – FCCPC

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection...

Naira Sells N901.41/$1 at NAFEM, N1,250/$1 at Black Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of the Nigerian currency...

NSCDC Operatives Arrest Five Oil Thieves In Imo State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Commandant General’s Special...

IGP, Egbetokun Tasked By NASS On Improved Security

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 15,2023. The Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Digital Finance, Future of Young Consumers – FCCPC

Digital Economy 0
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection...

Naira Sells N901.41/$1 at NAFEM, N1,250/$1 at Black Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of the Nigerian currency...

NSCDC Operatives Arrest Five Oil Thieves In Imo State

CrimeWatch 0
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Commandant General’s Special...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com