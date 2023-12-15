Menu
Rivers lawmaker denies returning to PDP after joining APC

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 15,2023.

Tonye Smart Adoki, a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied returning to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Adoki also refuted reports of turning his back on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to work for the state Governor, Sim Fubara.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, Adoki insisted that his allegiance still lies with Wike.

He said: “For the sake of my constituents, and my colleagues, who are so dear to me, I want to make it clear that there was no day and at no time will I ever want to rescind my decision.

“I stand here as I speak with you as a bona-fide and full member of the All Progressives Congress.

"As a matter of fact, I was among the two persons who came up with this decision in moving to the APC because of the oppression and division in our former party."

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

