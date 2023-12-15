Menu
Rivers Crisis Deepens As Two More Commissioners Resign

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 15,2023.

As the crisis in Rivers State deepens two more commissioners have resigned from the Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet

The two commissioners who resigned are staunch loyalist of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. They are the Commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Alabo and the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma.

The letter of resigniation from Alabo was dated 14 December and addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara through the Secretary to the State Government.

In her resignation letter, Aguma said her decision to resign is personal and based on other pressing commitments.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

