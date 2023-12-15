Passengers injured as danfo bus and GUO bus collide on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

December 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A number of passengers were injured on Thursday, Dec. 14, in an accident that occurred at the Mowe Bus Stop along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred when a Toyota Hiace bus with number plate ACA 604 XT (owned by GUO) collided with a Volkswagen yellow bus with number plate APP 427 YE, causing the yellow bus to overrun the drainage pathway along the road.

Occupants of both vehicles sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Police officers attended the scene to rescue the injured and rushed them to the hospital.

Both buses were also damaged in the accident and their windshields were broken.

This comes two days after 10 male adults were killed and 7 male adults were injured in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. (www.naija247news.com).