Oil investors to usher in 2024 amid oversupply, demand concerns

In the energy landscape, as we approach 2024, oil investors grapple with concerns over excess supply, sluggish economic growth, and simmering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, all of which may contribute to heightened price volatility. The average for benchmark Brent stands at approximately $80 per barrel this year, following a tumultuous 2022 when prices spiked above $100 due to disruptions in Russian supplies amid the Ukraine war.

Despite demand reaching an unprecedented 100 million barrels per day (bpd), prices remain constrained by a robust non-OPEC output and the strength of the dollar. According to a Reuters survey, economists and analysts anticipate Brent crude to average $84.43 a barrel in 2024, despite varying demand growth projections ranging from 1.1 million bpd by the International Energy Agency to OPEC’s expectation of 2.25 million bpd.

Forecasts indicate that supply in 2024 will increase between 1.2 million and 1.9 million bpd, primarily driven by non-OPEC producers, as highlighted by consultancies Rystad Energy, J.P. Morgan, Kpler, and Wood Mackenzie. Macquarie’s global energy strategist, Vikas Dwivedi, foresees an oversupplied market each quarter in the coming year.

Key factors to monitor in 2024 include OPEC+ compliance. Investors are closely watching first-quarter supply data to assess whether OPEC and its allies adhered to their planned 2.2 million bpd in voluntary output cuts. A successful compliance could result in a small deficit of less than 500,000 bpd.

Additionally, uncertainties surrounding Russia, Iran, and Venezuela add complexity to the outlook. The return of Venezuelan oil to global markets, potential extensions of sanctions, and geopolitical developments in Russia and Iran could influence oil production and global prices.

The lifting of sanctions on Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA is expected to increase Venezuelan oil output gradually, impacting global crude dynamics. Analysts predict Russian and Iranian oil will continue flowing to global markets, affecting pump prices ahead of U.S. elections.

In terms of refining capacity, more than 1 million bpd is set to come online in 2024 across China, India, Mexico, the Middle East, and Nigeria, easing tightness in refined products, particularly diesel, following Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

A crucial aspect is the mismatch in crude quality, with non-OPEC producers such as Brazil, Guyana, and the United States driving output growth, leading to a potential narrowing of price spreads between different crude grades globally. This shift may impact refining operations in China, India, and the United States, posing challenges and limiting operational flexibility.

In summary, the energy landscape in 2024 is marked by a delicate balance between supply and demand, geopolitical uncertainties, and evolving dynamics in refining capacities, all of which contribute to the complexity of the oil market.