NSCDC Operatives Arrest Five Oil Thieves In Imo State

December 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested five suspects in connection with oil theft in Imo State.

NSCDC spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, December 14, 2023, said operatives intercepted and arrested the suspects while conveying large quantities of suspected illegally refined and adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at Obah Agwa Autonomous Community, Oguta Ohaji LGA of Imo State last Saturday.

The suspects were in four saloon cars containing large quantities of suspected illegally refined AGO, tied in twin cellophane bags and inserted in sacks.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects usually buy the suspected illegally refined AGO at the Abacheke Axis of Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State before being loaded into salon cars for onward transportation and distribution to Onitsha, Anambra, and its environs.

He gave their names as David Thankgod Orokpo, Alex Okafor Chigozie, Ngwoli Kingsley, Johnson Essien Unyime, and David Gregory Akombo.

“The exhibit recovered includes one black Toyota Camry, with registration number Ebonyi AKL-552AE, filled with about 600 litres of suspected adulterated AGO,” he said.

“One Ash Toyota Camry with registration number Benue BGT-564AA, filled with about 1,250 litres of suspected adulterated AGO.

“One Sky-blue Toyota Avalon with registration number Lagos APP-150CJ, filled with about 600 litres of suspected adulterated AGO, one Moniepoint POS machine.

“One black Toyota Avalon with registration number Rivers SKN-291DC was filled with about 1,400 litres of suspected adulterated AGO, N222,500 cash, and another N15,000 cash.”(www.naija247news.com).