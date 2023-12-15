Nigeria’s November Inflation hits 28.20%, Fueled by Surging Food Prices

Nigeria experienced a surge in its annual inflation rate, reaching 28.20% in November compared to 27.33% in October, according to the country’s bureau of statistics.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The primary contributors to this increase were food and non-alcoholic beverages.

This ongoing inflation trend, prevailing since 2016, has adversely impacted incomes and savings, exacerbating the cost of living challenges in Africa’s most populous nation.

Newly appointed Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso is pursuing an inflation-targeting strategy, aiming to phase out fiscal intervention programs as part of efforts to control inflation.