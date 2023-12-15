Menu
Search
Subscribe
Food Inflation

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Increases To 28.2% In November

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 15, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria’s inflation rate in November has hit 28.2 percent, which is 0.87% higher than October’s headline rate of 27.33%.This is according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday.

The NBS said Food inflation rate also increased to 32.84 percent on a year-on-year basis, which was 8.72 percent points higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2022 (24.13 percent).

“The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, oil and fat, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, fruit, meat, vegetables and coffee, tea and cocoa,” it said.

On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in November 2023 was 2.42 percent, 0.51 percent higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2023 (1.91 percent).

It said the rise was caused by the increase in the average prices of bread and cereals, oil and fat, meat, coffee, tea and cocoa, potatoes, yam & other tubers.

Also, the ‘all items less farm produces and energy’ or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produces and energy stood at 22.38 percent on a year-on year basis.

“This is up by 4.39 percent when compared to the 17.99 percent recorded in November 2022.

“The highest increases were recorded in prices of passenger transport by road, medical services, passenger transport by air, actual and imputed rentals for housing, pharmaceutical products, accommodation service etc,” the report added.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NDLEA arrests drug dealer for masterminding the Killing of its officer in Sokoto
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NDLEA arrests drug dealer for masterminding the Killing of its officer in Sokoto

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Sokoto State Command of the...

Troops neutralize three terrorists, rescue 6 kidnap victims in Sokoto

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of Operation HADAJIN DAJI have...

Cash Crunch Hits Bank ATMs as POS Operators Double Charges by 100%

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Despite the Supreme Court's ruling affirming the legal tender...

Nigeria’s November Inflation hits 28.20%, Fueled by Surging Food Prices

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Nigeria experienced a surge in its annual inflation rate,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NDLEA arrests drug dealer for masterminding the Killing of its officer in Sokoto

CrimeWatch 0
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Sokoto State Command of the...

Troops neutralize three terrorists, rescue 6 kidnap victims in Sokoto

Security News 0
December 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of Operation HADAJIN DAJI have...

Cash Crunch Hits Bank ATMs as POS Operators Double Charges by 100%

Analysis 0
Despite the Supreme Court's ruling affirming the legal tender...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com