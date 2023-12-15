NDLEA arrests drug dealer for masterminding the Killing of its officer in Sokoto

December 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Sokoto State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a drug dealer for allegedly masterminding the killing of one of its operatives.

The suspect was arrested in Bagarawa village on Thursday, December 14, 2023, following a joint operation involving other security agencies.

The commander of the agency Sokoto, Iro Mohammed, told newsmen that the operative was killed during a raid of the suspect’s hideout around January this year.

“They raided his hideout in the village and arrested him, but while leaving the village, the suspect raised the alarm. So, our men were surrounded by the villagers who maimed and killed one of our officers with matchetes and the suspect escaped,” Mohammed said.

“This is the problem we are facing. Some of our communities shield drug dealers because of relationship.”

“They know what they are doing. They know what they do for a living and how they are spoiling their children but still shield them from arrest.”

The commander further disclosed the arrest of 59 other suspects, including four ladies.

According to him, the suspects were arrested in different drugs joints across the state.

“This followed the matching order given by the state governor that security agencies should jointly raid suspected hideouts of criminals. Some of the suspects are dealers while some are users of drugs. After investigation, we will prosecute them while the users, we will rehabilitated.”. (www.naija247news.com).