Naira Sells N901.41/$1 at NAFEM, N1,250/$1 at Black Market

December 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The value of the Nigerian currency in Thursday 14 of December, strengthened against the United States Dollar by 0.4 per cent or N3.24 in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange market (NAFEM), quoting at N901.41/$1 compared with the previous day’s N904.65/$1, according to data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The platform also revealed that during the trading session, the supply of forex into the spot market increased by 21.8 per cent or $26.31 million, as the turnover closed at $147.20 million compared with the previous day’s $120.89 million.

In the same vein, the domestic currency performed better in the parallel market on Thursday when compared with the previous trading day, as its value improved by N10 against the American currency, trading at N1,250/$1 compared with Wednesday’s exchange rate of N1,260/$1. (www.naija247news.com).