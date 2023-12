December 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy has given a review of her romantic life this year.

Cuppy in a tweet she shared, revealed that her heart was the most played this year. She added that one does not need to check Spotify to know this. She tweeted;

"Meanwhile, you don't have to check Spotify, my heart was the most played this year.".