IGP, Egbetokun Tasked By NASS On Improved Security

Dec 15,2023.

The Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs has tasked the Minister of Police Affairs and the Inspector General of Police to take the needed measures to enhance the security situation in the country.

The committee, co-chaired by Sen. Abdulhamid Madori and Rep. Abubakar Yalleman, stated this when they appeared before the joint session of the committee in Abuja to defend the 2024 budget.

The committee said the security of lives and property was a primary responsibility of every government, hence the need for the Nigeria Police to brace up.

According to Yalleman, the NASS would do everything necessary to ensure the basic things were done to improve the performance of the Nigeria Police.

“We will do justice to the budget and ensure that our police force and all supporting institutions are able to function as effectively and efficiently as possible,” he said.

On his part, the Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam, said the ministry was working with the police and other institutions to ensure they delivered on their mandates of ensuring internal security, saying that funding was one of the major problems facing the police.

Similarly, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the Nigeria Police, under his watch, was dogged to change the narrative for good.

He said their dream was to have a police force that would be positioned to fight criminals and criminalities in the country’s diverse communities.(www.naija247news.com)