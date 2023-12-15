Gale Of Resignations Hits Fubara’s Cabinet As Three More Commissioners Pull Out

Rivers State is engulfed in a continuing political upheaval, with three additional commissioners resigning from Governor Sim Fubara’s administration on Thursday. The recent departures include George-Kelly Alabo, the Commissioner for Works, Inime Aguma, the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, and Isaac Kamalu, the Finance Commissioner.

Expressing his decision in a letter to Governor Fubara, Alabo cited his resignation as grounded in conscience, personal philosophy, and professional ethics. Aguma, on the other hand, attributed her departure to “personal” reasons, extending well-wishes to the current administration. The Finance Commissioner did not provide specific reasons for stepping down.

This follows the earlier resignation of the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, who cited a “purely personal decision.” The political landscape in Rivers State has been in turmoil, marked by divisions in the State House of Assembly and a series of defections.

The 32-member lawmaking body now stands divided into two groups, with 27 lawmakers defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Assembly complex, recently demolished by Governor Fubara, has become a focal point, with conflicting claims about its suitability.

The Amaewhule-led group, perceived as allies of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, faced a court order preventing them from using the assembly. Recent events include the presentation of the 2024 budget to the Ehie-led group, considered allies of Governor Fubara, following the demolition of the assembly complex.

This political discord originated from a longstanding rift between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Fubara. Despite attempts at resolution, including intervention by President Bola Tinubu, the resignations of key officials signal a fresh twist in the ongoing crisis within the South-South State.