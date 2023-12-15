Menu
Ex-Anambra governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, dies at 85

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 15,2023.

A former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, is dead.

A statement released by his family and signed by Chief Rob Ezeife, says he died at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, December 14.

Born on November 20, 1938, the deceased fondly called ‘Okwadike’, was governor of Anambra state between January 1992 to November 1993 during the aborted Third Republic

The statement reads;

“On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, ‘Okwadike’, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, a former governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and former Presidential aspirant. This sad event took place yesterday at 6 pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja. More details about the deceased and the arrangements for his state burial will be announced later.”

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

