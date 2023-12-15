“CBN foresees lower inflation and reduced exchange rate pressures in Nigeria for 2024, despite November’s 18-year high.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) asserted on Thursday that the country’s inflation rate and exchange rate pressures are poised to diminish in the upcoming year, offering insights into the financial outlook. Despite the November inflation rate surging to 27.33%, marking an 18-year high, CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso anticipates a downturn in 2024.

Addressing the Joint Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions in Abuja, Cardoso expressed optimism about the domestic economy, stating, “The outlook for the domestic economy remains positive and is expected to maintain the positive trajectory for 2024.” He projected that while inflation pressures may persist in the short term, they are anticipated to decline in the coming year. Furthermore, he expects a substantial reduction in exchange rate pressures with the efficient operation of the foreign exchange market.

Additionally, Cardoso acknowledged the likelihood of diminished oil revenue in the new year, attributing it to various factors. Providing specific figures, he informed the lawmakers that total trade in the third quarter of 2023 amounted to N18.804.68 billion, with exports valued at N10.346.60 billion and total imports standing at N8.457.68 billion. This positive trade balance is anticipated to contribute to an increase in external reserves.

The CBN’s communication emphasizes a strategic focus on mitigating inflationary pressures and stabilizing the exchange rate, aligning with their projections for the economic landscape in the upcoming year.