Analysis

Cash Crunch Hits Bank ATMs as POS Operators Double Charges by 100%

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling affirming the legal tender status of both new and old notes, the persistent cash scarcity remains unaddressed, as banks restrict customer withdrawals and ATMs seldom dispense cash, according to reports from Daily Trust.

In Lagos, several ATMs were found non-functional, leading many to rely on POS operators who have raised withdrawal charges to N400 for N10,000. Some POS operators allege that bank staff demand N10,000 to facilitate N100,000 withdrawals.

The situation extends to Delta, where POS operators charge N700 for N20,000. In Abeokuta, POS charges increased from N100 to N200 on N5,000 withdrawals due to naira scarcity. Commercial banks and ATMs in various locations impose withdrawal limits, exacerbating the challenges faced by customers.

Daily Trust reports instances where banks provide only a fraction of the requested withdrawal amount, prompting some POS operators to buy cash to sustain their businesses.

Despite assurances from the Central Bank of Nigeria that there is sufficient cash in circulation, the prevailing scarcity persists, attributed to hoarding.

