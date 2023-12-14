Menu
Law and Order

Two sales clerks docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N7.6m

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kaduna, Dec. 14, 2023.

Two sales clerks were on Thursday arraigned before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N7.6m belonging to their employer, Frank Cletus.

The defendants, Tony Ebuke, 27 and Aaron David, 30, both residents of Ungwan Rimi Kaduna, were charged on a three-count bordering on conspiracy, stealing and unlawful conversion.

The Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime between September and November at Malali Kaduna.

According to Leo, the defendants conspired among themselves and stole the sum of N7.6m, belonging to their employer.

The prosecutor said the funds were proceeds of the goods sold by the defendants for their employer.

He alleged that the defendants fraudulently converted the said money to their personal use.

Leo said the offences contravened sections 411, 217 and 311 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State 2017.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the defendants’ plea, the Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted them to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate said the sureties must be residents of Kaduna State, gainfully employed and must be able to furnish the court with their means of livelihood.

He also said that the sureties must show evidence of a two year tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until Jan. 16, 2024 for hearing. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

