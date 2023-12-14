Menu
Suspected Cable Vandal Electrocuted In Ogun State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

December 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A yet-to-be-identified man has been electrocuted on the Mowe 33KV feeder at Ashipa village on the Abeokuta/Sagamu expressway.

The regional head of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Abdulrazaq Jimoh, disclosed this in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Jimoh noted that IBEDC officials had noticed a missing phase on the Mowe 33KV feeder the previous evening and sent a team to trace the line for possible fault on the network.

He explained that the officials discovered a blue-phase wire cut at Ashipa village.

“On moving closer to the spot, the dead body of the vandal was discovered on the ground at the exact spot where the blue conductor wire was cut.

“It was suspected that the victim got electrocuted on the second attempt to cut the blue phase HT conductor.

“The case was reported at Owode Egba Divisional Police Station, and during preliminary investigation, the police found the shoes, pliers, cutlass, and other tools that the vandal came with.

“The police later removed the corpse of the vandal to the mortuary for further investigation,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

