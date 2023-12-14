Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Extends Bullish Trend, All Share Index grows by 0.55%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 14, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday extended its bullish trend to four straight sessions as the All Share Index grew by 0.55% to close at 72,299.79 points from the previous close of 71,907.26 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 0.55% to close at N39.564 trillion from the previous close of N39.349 trillion, thereby adding N215 billion.

An aggregate of 433 million units of shares were traded in 6,650 deals, valued at N8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 34 equities emerged as gainers against 16 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

SCOA led other gainers with 9.88% growth to close at N1.78 from the previous close of N1.62

INFINITY, ACCESSCORP and Cornerstone Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.86%, 8.09% and 7.41% respectively.

Percentage Losers

University Press led other price decliners as it shed 9.82% of its share price to close at N2.48 from the previous close of N2.75.

Sunu Assurance and Eterna Oil among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.38% and 8.03% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 60 million units of its shares in just 658 deals, valued at N1.30 billion.

GTCO traded about 49 million units of its shares in 303 deals, valued at N1.96 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 44.8 million units of its shares in 472 deals, valued at N1.61 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Blockchain.com Plans Entry into Nigeria and Turkey, Set to Increase Workforce by 25%”
Next article
Access Bank Unveils Campaign to Attract, Reward Loyal Customers
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Two Officers, Three Others Feared Dead As Arm Robbers Attack Ekiti Banks

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than five people, including...

CIBN award practice licenses to 14 banking professionals

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chartered Institute of Bankers of...

Access Bank Unveils Campaign to Attract, Reward Loyal Customers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Bank has unveiled a special...

“Blockchain.com Plans Entry into Nigeria and Turkey, Set to Increase Workforce by 25%”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Blockchain.com is gearing up for significant expansion into Nigeria...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Two Officers, Three Others Feared Dead As Arm Robbers Attack Ekiti Banks

Security News 0
December 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than five people, including...

CIBN award practice licenses to 14 banking professionals

Economy 0
December 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chartered Institute of Bankers of...

Access Bank Unveils Campaign to Attract, Reward Loyal Customers

Companies & Markets 0
December 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Bank has unveiled a special...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com