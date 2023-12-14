Stock Market Extends Bullish Trend, All Share Index grows by 0.55%

December 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday extended its bullish trend to four straight sessions as the All Share Index grew by 0.55% to close at 72,299.79 points from the previous close of 71,907.26 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 0.55% to close at N39.564 trillion from the previous close of N39.349 trillion, thereby adding N215 billion.

An aggregate of 433 million units of shares were traded in 6,650 deals, valued at N8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 34 equities emerged as gainers against 16 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

SCOA led other gainers with 9.88% growth to close at N1.78 from the previous close of N1.62

INFINITY, ACCESSCORP and Cornerstone Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.86%, 8.09% and 7.41% respectively.

Percentage Losers

University Press led other price decliners as it shed 9.82% of its share price to close at N2.48 from the previous close of N2.75.

Sunu Assurance and Eterna Oil among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.38% and 8.03% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 60 million units of its shares in just 658 deals, valued at N1.30 billion.

GTCO traded about 49 million units of its shares in 303 deals, valued at N1.96 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 44.8 million units of its shares in 472 deals, valued at N1.61 billion.(www.naija247news.com).