South South

Prof Zacchaeus Adangor Resigns Amid River State Gov Fubara, Wike Rift

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Prof Zacchaeus Adangor on Thursday resigned as the Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice in Rivers State.

This is contained in a letter dated December 14, 2023, addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In the letter, he thanked the governor for the “opportunity” and “privilege” given to him to serve, but said his resignation was for “personal reasons”.

Adangor was Rivers AG under the administration of Nyesom Wike, who was governor from May 2015 to May 2023.

SaharaReporters reported on Wednesday that a five-member faction of the State House of Assembly headed by Edison Ehie and loyal to Governor Fubara had passed the 2024 budget proposal submitted by the governor.

The State Executive Council, on Monday, approved the estimated budget of over N800 billion, tagged by the governor as the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity’ for the 2024 fiscal year.

The faction on Wednesday moved the house plenary session to the Government House, Port Harcourt.

This comes amid the ongoing demolition of the assembly complex by Governor Fubara’s administration.

The five lawmakers who sat at plenary on Wednesday received the state’s 2024 budget proposal submitted by Governor Fubara for their review.

The other faction of lawmakers loyal to Wike and led by Martin Amaewhule had initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara, but the move failed.

With Wednesday’s demolition of the Assembly Complex by Fubara’s administration, the rift between the governor and Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) seems to have further deepened.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwe

