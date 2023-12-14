Menu
CrimeWatchNigeria Police Force

Police Recover Vehicles, Motorcycles Used For Ekiti Bank Robbery

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ekiti State Police Command says it has recovered three vehicles and two motorcycles used by the armed robbers that attacked banks and killed three people in Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Sunday Abutu, on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti said the command was on the trail of the fleeing suspects, who abandoned the vehicles after a hot chase by men of the command.

It noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Ogundare Dare, had visited the scene of the armed robbery for an on-the-spot assessment.

The commissioner, who expressed displeasure over the incident, directed the Ikere Area Commander and all the Tactical Teams within the command to ensure the perpetrators were arrested and brought to book.

While commiserating with the family members of those affected, the commissioner called for calm and implored everyone to go about their lawful business as he noted that the command would not rest until the hoodlums were made to face the full wrath of the law.

He noted that the command’s tactical squads as well as the military personnel deployed in the scene on Wednesday, immediately information was received, engaged the hoodlums who abandoned the three vehicles and two motorcycles they used for the operation and ran into the bush. The vehicles and motorcycles were recovered and taken to the station.

The commissioner enjoined anyone with useful information concerning the identities and/or whereabouts of armed hoodlums to contact the police.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
