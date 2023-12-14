Overhead Water Tank Crashes, Kills nine-day-old baby, mother in Ondo

December 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy occurred when an overhead water tank crashed onto a one-bedroom detached bungalow, situated near a primary health centre within the quarters.

Aiyedun Quarters in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State was on Wednesday thrown into a state of despair due to a horrifying incident resulting in the death of a nine-day-old baby and her 30-year-old mother.

According to sources in the area, the mother of the deceased infant, identified as Bose Sanusi, had on Tuesday christened the deceased baby before the incident.

However, the baby girl’s grandmother and her elder brother narrowly escaped unscathed, as they were said to be in the kitchen, which was not affected by the collapse.

The lifeless bodies of the infant and her mother have since been evacuated from the wreckage and deposited at the mortuary of the state specialist hospital.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the mother and her infant daughter got killed in the building collapse.

According to her, an investigation has begun to figure out reason for the collapse of the overhead water tank. (www.naija247news.com).