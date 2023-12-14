Menu
South East

Nigerian Army Claims Troops Arrested Alleged IPOB/ESN Commander, 3 Others In Enugu

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

he Nigerian Army has said that its troops of Sector 1 Exercise Golden Dawn III in conjunction with other security agencies arrested a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Commander of Eastern Security Network (ESN) and three others in Enugu State.

The Army in a statement issued on Thursday said the troops following a credible intelligence report on Wednesday arrested the suspected ESN Commander identified as Mr Uchechukwu Akpa and three others at their hideout identified as Christ the King Catholic Church, Ameta Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

According to the statement, the arrest was done during a raid of their hideout while they were reportedly holding a meeting to take over the leadership of IPOB/ESN Auto Pilot Command, Enugu State chapter from the former Commander identified as Chocho, who is said to have been arrested. The suspects were also said to be planning to carry out attacks on the troops.

“During the raid, Mr Uchechukwu Akpa sustained a gunshot wound while trying to escape. Others arrested are; Udoka Anthony Ude, Ikechukwu Ulanta and Ezennaya Udeigewere. While quantity 4 of live cartridges were recovered,” a statement by the Army said.

The Army stated that Mr Akpa was the Second in Command to Chocho, “a notorious IPOB/ESN criminal who earlier escaped to Benue State due to the intensity of own operations and was recently arrested”.

It said, “The arrested criminals are presently in custody for further exploitation.

“In a follow-up raid carried out at the early hours of today, Thursday at another hideout in Nenwe, Agwu Local Government Area of Enugu State, where the following were recovered, one AK-47 Rifle, two AK-47 Magazine, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO special ammunition and one Pump action rifle.

“The GOC 82 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen HT Dada, wishes to appreciate the incredible cooperation of other security agencies for the success of the operation.

“He wishes to enjoin the good people of the South East region to support and continually provide timely, reliable and credible information that will lead to the arrest of more unscrupulous elements through the Emergency Line *193*.”

“The Nigerian Army will continue to protect lives and property of the good people of the South East region as it carries out its constitutional roles within the ambit of the law. Wishing all happy yuletide season,” the statement added.

Samuel Onyekwe
