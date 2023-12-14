Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

‘Nigeria should have female governor by now’ – Joke Silva

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 14, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva has bemoaned the exclusion of women from leadership positions in Nigeria, especially in the political sector.

She said women were at the forefront of leadership in pre-independent Nigeria but have lost grip on leadership in recent times.

The legendary thespian said that by now, Nigeria should have had at least a democratically elected female Governor.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVC, Silva said: “In the area of leadership, especially political leadership, women have regressed. I mean, we had some really powerful women. You mentioned Fumilayo Kuti earlier. All these powerful women. There were so many of them spread around the nation. So, you expect them to grow in numbers by now.

“At least by now, we should have had a female governor. Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu for one, in contemporary Nigerian politics, is probably the most experienced female politician. She was just in the Senate for a long time and now she is the First Lady. But the thing is this: how many others? But we have so many male senators. It goes back to what late Chief MKO Abiola used to say: ‘A nation clapping with one hand.’ How do you clap? How is it heard?” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kidnappers reportedly kill man after collecting N5m ransom
Next article
How Ailing Akeredolu’s Signature Was Forged On Official Documents In September, October, November, December – Strategy Expert, Johnson
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Army Claims Troops Arrested Alleged IPOB/ESN Commander, 3 Others In Enugu

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
he Nigerian Army has said that its troops of...

We Need to Mobilize for Good Governance, By Femi Falana, SAN

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
(Keynote address by Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria,...

Four Commissioners Leave Rivers Governor, Fubara’s Cabinet In 24 Hours Amid Rift With Wike

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Four commissioners in the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara...

Shoprite To Close Operations At Kano’s Bayero Mall Over Nigeria’s ‘Current Business Climate’

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited (RSNL), operator of the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Army Claims Troops Arrested Alleged IPOB/ESN Commander, 3 Others In Enugu

South East 0
he Nigerian Army has said that its troops of...

We Need to Mobilize for Good Governance, By Femi Falana, SAN

Opinion 0
(Keynote address by Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria,...

Four Commissioners Leave Rivers Governor, Fubara’s Cabinet In 24 Hours Amid Rift With Wike

South South 0
Four commissioners in the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com