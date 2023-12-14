Menu
Naira Marley demands apology from Iyabo Ojo for “defamation” and threatens to sue for N500million damages

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has threatened to sue Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo for N500 million.

Naira Marley, represented by Olalekan Ojo (SAN) & Co, wrote a letter to Iyabo, accusing her of publishing false and malicious content about the singer on her Instagram account.

The letter stated that in an Instagram post published in September 2023, Iyabo accused Naira Marley of dealing with late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, spiritually and physically.

The counsel to the singer also claimed that the actress accused his client of destroying Mohbad mentally.

The lawyer representing Naira Marley asked that the actress publish an apology on her official Instagram account and in a national daily within 7 days of receiving the letter.

They said failure to do so would result in them commencing legal proceedings and they will demand damages of N500 million from the actress.(www.naija247news.com).

