NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates by 4.6% against Dollar at NAFEM

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira’s volatility continued on Wednesday, losing 4.6 per cent or N39.62 on the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), closing at N904.65/$1 versus the preceding session’s N865.03/$1.

The Nigerian currency came under pressure after a rush in the demand for foreign exchange (forex) in the spot market.

Yesterday, the turnover increased by 2.5 per cent or $21.80 million to $120.89 million from the $99.09 million recorded in the preceding trading session.

Also, in the parallel market, the Naira depreciated against the greenback in the midweek session by N10 to quote at N1,260/$1, in contrast to Tuesday’s exchange rate of N1,250/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Intervene in Rivers' crisis' – APC chieftain urges Tinub
Naira Marley demands apology from Iyabo Ojo for "defamation" and threatens to sue for N500million damages
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

