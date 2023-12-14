Menu
Entertainment

“My husband became skit maker to promote my dreams” – Mercy Aigbe

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 14, 2023.

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has finally revealed why her husband, Kazim Adeoti, recently turned a skit maker.

The actress made this known on Tuesday at the premiere of her new movie, ‘Ada Omo Daddy’.

Speaking in a now trending clip on the internet, Mercy stated that her husband became a skit maker to promote her movie.

While narrating the challenges faced in promoting the movie before it was released, the actress thanked Adeoti for his support and dedication to seeing her dreams come true.

Recalls that Kazim Adeoti who is a movie marketer, married Aigbe as his second wife in 2022.

Celebrities at the event include Eniola Badmus, Femi Adebayo, Kiekie, Nkechi Blessing, Deyemi Okanlawon, Laide Bakare, Lizzy Anjorin, Odunlade Adekola and Bobrisky.

Naira Marley demands apology from Iyabo Ojo for “defamation” and threatens to sue for N500million damages
