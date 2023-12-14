Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Man, 52, remanded for pleading guilty to stealing car

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Badagry (Lagos) Dec.14, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Thursday ordered the remand of a 52-year old man, Charles Ogaba for pleading guilty to stealing a Toyota Sienna car.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye remanded Ogaba after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge bordering on stealing and conversion.

Adefioye ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Awhajigoh Correctional Centre, Badagry.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until Dec.21, for facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 14, at about 1.00. p.m., at Ibereko community in Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendant stole a Toyota Sienna 2000 model car with registration number FST 955 PT worth N1.4m, property of Ogala Adeku, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the defendant converted the sum of N700, 000 which was the proceed of the car without the consent of the owner.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fake soldier jailed 6 months
Next article
Two sales clerks docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N7.6m
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Sit In Your Office & Work For Nigerians -Oshiomhole Slams Minister, Doris Over N1bn Trip Budget

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 14,2023. Senator Adams Oshiomole, who is a member of...

Two sales clerks docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N7.6m

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Kaduna, Dec. 14, 2023. Two sales clerks were on Thursday...

Fake soldier jailed 6 months

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Dec. 14, 2023. A Grade I Area Court in...

2 docked over alleged theft of gas cylinders

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Dec. 14, 2023. The Police in Lagos have charged...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sit In Your Office & Work For Nigerians -Oshiomhole Slams Minister, Doris Over N1bn Trip Budget

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 14,2023. Senator Adams Oshiomole, who is a member of...

Two sales clerks docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N7.6m

Law and Order 0
Kaduna, Dec. 14, 2023. Two sales clerks were on Thursday...

Fake soldier jailed 6 months

Law and Order 0
Abuja, Dec. 14, 2023. A Grade I Area Court in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com