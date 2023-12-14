Man, 52, remanded for pleading guilty to stealing car

Badagry (Lagos) Dec.14, 2023.

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Thursday ordered the remand of a 52-year old man, Charles Ogaba for pleading guilty to stealing a Toyota Sienna car.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye remanded Ogaba after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge bordering on stealing and conversion.

Adefioye ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Awhajigoh Correctional Centre, Badagry.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until Dec.21, for facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 14, at about 1.00. p.m., at Ibereko community in Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendant stole a Toyota Sienna 2000 model car with registration number FST 955 PT worth N1.4m, property of Ogala Adeku, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the defendant converted the sum of N700, 000 which was the proceed of the car without the consent of the owner.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (www.naija247news.com)