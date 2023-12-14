Kidnappers reportedly kill man after collecting N5m ransom

December 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian man identified as Emmanuel Ume, has been reportedly killed by his abductors after collecting N5m ransom from his family.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that the deceased was kidnapped on his way to Abuja.

One Juliet Agu confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

“My heart goes out to the family of our dear friend and brother, Emma Ume. He was Kidnapped, 5million Ransom paid, yet He got Killed. The perpetrators of this evil will never go unpunished. May God protect his Children this Christmas season. Our Road is no longer safe to travel again. RIP SIR,” she wrote. (www.naija247news.com).