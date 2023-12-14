JUST IN: Senate President Akpabio Collapses After His Birthday Colloquium In Abuja

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Thursday collapsed at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja and was rushed to the hospital.

Akpabio slumped while seeing President Bola Tinubu off.

Tinubu and other dignitaries had gathered at the Congress Hall of the hotel for a colloquium to mark the 61st birthday of the Senate President in Abuja.

Sources revealed that Akpabio was briefly stabilized before being taken to the hospital.

“Senate President Akpabio collapsed today after his 61st birthday colloquium in Abuja while seeing the President off.

“He was briefly stabilised before being rushed to the NNPC hospital in Abuja where he was wheeled into a special room on a stretcher,” one of the sources said.

“He has remained at the hospital.”

At the event, President Tinubu said the executive and legislative arms of government would jointly tackle the challenges confronting Nigeria.

Speaking at the colloquium on Thursday in Abuja, President Tinubu said the challenges facing the country will be jointly assessed by the executive and legislature to evolve implementable solutions for the good of Nigerians.

“Having Senate President Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Abbas, on my side is enough for me to succeed, and we will succeed,” a statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity quoted Tinubu as saying at the event.

“I believe in the person of Sen. Godswill Akpabio. He is truly in God’s will for his life. I was governor in Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, and he was a commissioner.”