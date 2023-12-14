Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Intervene in Rivers’ crisis’ – APC chieftain urges Tinub

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 14,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Dakuku Peterside, has said President Bola Tinubu can’t fold his hands and allow Rivers State to go up in flames.

In a statement, he said the crisis in Rivers State was a shameful state of anomie.

According to Peterside: “As a leader and stakeholder in the affairs of Rivers State who has personally invested a lot in the development of our dear state, I call on the President and Commander in Chief to intervene and save Rivers from going up in flames. Mr President should note that Rivers State is gradually sliding into total anarchy.

As a statesman, he cannot afford to fold his hands and watch the destruction of the state and institutions of democracy. Mr President, at this point, must place the interests of Rivers State and the people of Rivers State above every other consideration. We should be in favour of politics of good governance and inclusive development.”

The rift between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, led to 27 members of the state House of Assembly defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Former Abia Gov, Ikpeazu Describes Wike As A Man Of Conviction, Character, Courage
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Former Abia Gov, Ikpeazu Describes Wike As A Man Of Conviction, Character, Courage

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 14,2023. Former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has...

INEC To Conduct Bye-Elections For 27 Vacant Seats Of Lawmakers In Rivers

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 14,2023. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the...

President Sacks Managing Directors of FAAN, NAMA, NSIB Suspends NCAA Director General

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 14,2023. President Bola Tinubu today December 13, sacked the...

Suspected Cable Vandal Electrocuted In Ogun State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be-identified man has been electrocuted...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Former Abia Gov, Ikpeazu Describes Wike As A Man Of Conviction, Character, Courage

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 14,2023. Former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has...

INEC To Conduct Bye-Elections For 27 Vacant Seats Of Lawmakers In Rivers

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 14,2023. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the...

President Sacks Managing Directors of FAAN, NAMA, NSIB Suspends NCAA Director General

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 14,2023. President Bola Tinubu today December 13, sacked the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com