INEC To Conduct Bye-Elections For 27 Vacant Seats Of Lawmakers In Rivers

Dec 14,2023.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organize by-elections for the 27 empty constituencies in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

This request came after 27 lawmakers shifted their allegiance from the People’s Democracy Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At a press conference yesterday, the leader of the NDC, Daniel Okwa cited the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, stating that the 27 members have relinquished their seats in the state assembly, prompting the call for a fresh election.

Quoting from the Constitution, Okwa stated:“A member of a House of Assembly shall vacate his seat in the House if – being a person whose election to the House of Assembly was sponsored by a political party, he becomes a member of another political party before the expiration of the period for which that House was elected”.

He added: “The 27 controversial lawmakers must simply comply with the position of the law by vacating the Rivers State House of Assembly having breached Section 109 (g) of the Constitution that brought them into office. Under the law, these lawmakers cease to be elected representatives of the people and their offices must be declared vacant.

“We find it most unfortunate that the 27 former Rivers State House of Assembly members were misinformed and misled into defecting from the PDP to the APC without realizing that their action effectively means they have vacated their seats as elected lawmakers. It is an action that they have themselves to blame for.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party had formally requested the INEC to organize new elections for the 27 seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly.(www.naija247news.com)