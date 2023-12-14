Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

INEC To Conduct Bye-Elections For 27 Vacant Seats Of Lawmakers In Rivers

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 14,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organize by-elections for the 27 empty constituencies in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

This request came after 27 lawmakers shifted their allegiance from the People’s Democracy Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At a press conference yesterday, the leader of the NDC, Daniel Okwa cited the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, stating that the 27 members have relinquished their seats in the state assembly, prompting the call for a fresh election.

Quoting from the Constitution, Okwa stated:“A member of a House of Assembly shall vacate his seat in the House if – being a person whose election to the House of Assembly was sponsored by a political party, he becomes a member of another political party before the expiration of the period for which that House was elected”.

He added: “The 27 controversial lawmakers must simply comply with the position of the law by vacating the Rivers State House of Assembly having breached Section 109 (g) of the Constitution that brought them into office. Under the law, these lawmakers cease to be elected representatives of the people and their offices must be declared vacant.

“We find it most unfortunate that the 27 former Rivers State House of Assembly members were misinformed and misled into defecting from the PDP to the APC without realizing that their action effectively means they have vacated their seats as elected lawmakers. It is an action that they have themselves to blame for.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party had formally requested the INEC to organize new elections for the 27 seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
President Sacks Managing Directors of FAAN, NAMA, NSIB Suspends NCAA Director General
Next article
Former Abia Gov, Ikpeazu Describes Wike As A Man Of Conviction, Character, Courage
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Intervene in Rivers’ crisis’ – APC chieftain urges Tinub

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 14,2023. A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Dakuku...

Former Abia Gov, Ikpeazu Describes Wike As A Man Of Conviction, Character, Courage

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 14,2023. Former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has...

President Sacks Managing Directors of FAAN, NAMA, NSIB Suspends NCAA Director General

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 14,2023. President Bola Tinubu today December 13, sacked the...

Suspected Cable Vandal Electrocuted In Ogun State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be-identified man has been electrocuted...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Intervene in Rivers’ crisis’ – APC chieftain urges Tinub

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 14,2023. A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Dakuku...

Former Abia Gov, Ikpeazu Describes Wike As A Man Of Conviction, Character, Courage

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 14,2023. Former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has...

President Sacks Managing Directors of FAAN, NAMA, NSIB Suspends NCAA Director General

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 14,2023. President Bola Tinubu today December 13, sacked the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com