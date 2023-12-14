Menu
Politics & Govt News

I’m Fit As Fiddle – Governor Adeleke Dismisses Reports That He’s Went Abroad to Treat Illness

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 14,2023.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said he’s as fit as a fiddle.

This followed rumours that he traveled abroad for medical treatment.

Dismissing the rumour on Wednesday, Adeleke said he feels refreshed and recharged after a one-month working vacation abroad.

The governor said this after he arrived at the Lagos International Airport on Wednesday.

Adeleke’s remark was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Wednesday.

He said: “I’m elated to be back in Nigeria in the midst of my people. You all can see I’m in an excited mood as I’m now recharged and refreshed to deliver more good governance and service delivery to the people of Osun.

“The insinuation of whether I’m sick or otherwise is unfounded. I am as fit as a fiddle. I went on a working vacation to both recharge and meet partners for the development and progress of our state.

“Those spreading falsehood about my trip are just embarrassed and dumbfounded by our achievements. That’s why they’re spreading all those unfounded rumours.

“I’m back now, hale and hearty. The good work continues in Osun.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

