South South

Four Commissioners Leave Rivers Governor, Fubara’s Cabinet In 24 Hours Amid Rift With Wike

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Four commissioners in the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State have resigned their appointments as the political crisis in the state deepens.

The commissioners who tendered their resignation letters to the governor in the last 24 hours were said to be loyalists of the former governor and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike.

The four commissioners who resigned in the last 24 hours are: Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma, Social Welfare and Rehabilitation and George-Kelly Alabo, Works; State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, SAN and Special Duties, Emeka Woke, according to Punch Online.

Chinwenwo-Aguma in his resignation letter cited “personal and other personal commitments,” while Alabo said his resignation was anchored on his “conscience.”

There resignations come amid the crisis in the State House of Assembly which stemmed from a recent attempt to impeach the governor.

Twenty-seven lawmakers loyal to Wike left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

But at least one of them later made a U-turn.

The PDP and lawmakers loyal to the state governor have declared their seats vacant and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections to replace them.

The state government also on Wednesday demolished the House of Assembly complex, claiming it was no longer safe for legislative business.

